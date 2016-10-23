Cajun Armed Forces hosts prayer vigil on State Capitol steps

A group on the front lines of rescuing victims during the record August flooding continues to reach out for help.

On Sunday, October 23, the Cajun Armed Forces gathered on the steps of the State Capitol to pray for the recovery. The group says many victims continue to struggle in hotels, tents, or moldy homes, and they wanted to ask a high power for help. Among the people who spoke was former Captain Clay Higgins.

“I've been honored, deeply humbled having been asked to speak on behalf of the Cajun Nation, the Cajun Navy, the Cajun Army, the Cajun Special Forces. These men and women, this is a small representation of their force,” said Higgins.

The Cajun Army says they'd also like to see a bigger response to the recovery effort from the nation's leaders.

Since historic flooding in August, the Cajun Armed Forces has mobilized volunteers to aid in recovery efforts. For more information, please contact Chelsea Adams at 423-737-6818.

RELATED: The Cajun Armed Forces

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.