Man killed outside Baton Rouge nightclub

A Port Allen man is dead after a shooting outside a Baton Rouge nightclub on N. Foster Dr.

Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a shooting which occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 outside The Executive Club on N. Foster Dr.

Christopher Edwards, 30, Port Allen, died on scene from apparent gunshot injuries to his torso area. A second, 35-year-old female victim, was also shot and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the shooting is a result of a verbal confrontation between Edwards and other people within the club.



BRPD is asking anyone with any information concerning this ongoing investigation to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.