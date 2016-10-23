Man connected to 11 occupant home shooting finally behind bars

David Chambers, 24, was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department on Saturday, October 23 on attempted first degree murder charges. Source: BRPD

A Baton Rouge man connected to a drive-by shooting into a Baker home with 11 occupants is now behind bars.

David Chambers, 24, was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department on Saturday, October 23 on attempted first degree murder charges.

According to Baker PD, on October 13 multiple shots were fired out of a Pontiac G6 driving by into a house with 11 occupants, three of which were children below the age of 5 years old.

The victim told police that a group of people consisting of Chambers, along with Wylet Washington, and Bryon Dickerson, both of Baton Rouge, had approached her front door to confront her. After a verbal altercation, the victim went to call police when she heard gunshots outside. Minutes later, the Pontiac drove past and opened fire on the house.

According to Washington’s statement to Detective Jason Robertson of the Baker Police Department, Dickerson cheated on her with the victim and she, along with the two men, went to the house to fight her. Upon arrival, Washington, who is currently pregnant, decided to not fight the victim after their verbal exchange and left the house.

As the trio left the house, Washington told police Chambers stood through the sunroof and opened fire on the house with a revolver.

Washington also told police once they made it back to Baton Rouge, Chambers asked for her keys so that he could return to the home in Baker. She says Chambers is always armed with a revolver and brings its along when there are illegal things to be done.

Robertson reports, no shots were fired on the second visit.

Dickerson, in his statement to police, said he fired two warning shots into the air and fled once he noticed the victim was running towards his car.

Washington and Dickerson were arrested October 14 by the Baker Police Department. All three are now charged with 11 counts of attempted first degree murder and Chambers has an addition charge of illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

