Voters encouraged to monitor precinct changes ahead of upcoming election

With the election just over two weeks away, many voters will be going somewhere different when they head to the polls on November 8.

Because of historic flooding in August, 65 precincts had to be moved in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension Parishes, which represents close to 65,000 voters.

"We'll have several in Livingston Parish that are just not too far from their actual precinct. In Ascension Parish at the community college, we moved from one building to another, but still on campus and in East Baton Rouge Parish, we moved all the precincts I think except for one,” said Secretary of State Tom Schedler.

Schedler said voters need to act now to see if they will be impacted.

"They've got other things going on in their life right now with insurance companies and contractors and the like and they certainly don't need the frustration of going to their old precinct only to find out it's closed and have to be directed somewhere else,” Schedler added.

Livingston Parish will have a super precinct, with several voters reporting to Juban Crossing to cast their ballots, but Schedler encourages everyone to download the Geaux Vote app. The app will allow voters to find specific changes to their precincts and a new GPS feature will take them directly to the new location.

Early voting is another option voters can take advantage of beginning on Tuesday, October 25.

"Maybe early voting is the answer for you or it's not too late to request a mail ballot,” Schedler said.

With the Presidential race, a Senate race, and several U.S. Representative seats up for grabs this election, Schedler said it is vital that people get out and vote.

"A lot of people are just throwing their hands up, but we're saying go out and vote. The best way to exercise whatever feelings you may have one way or the other is to go out and vote."

Schedler said it is still too early to predict how the changes will impact voter turnout, but presidential elections typically draw large numbers.

