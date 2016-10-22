Two Louisiana seniors become state winners of Wendy's High School Heisman

Two Louisiana high school student athletes have won the state Wendy’s High School Heisman.

On Thursday, Wendy’s announced Michaela Matherne of Assumption High School in Napoleonville and Samuel Philley of Oak Grove High School in Oak Grove were recognized as the state’s female and male winners.

Matherene and Philley were selected from 20 other state finalists. Of the 20 state finalists, there were students from Baton Rouge, Livonia, and Lafayette, among many other cities throughout the state.

For winning this award, Matherne and Philley will be awarded with a $1,000 college scholarship in addition to a silver medal, a Wendy’s High School Heisman State Winner patch, and a Wendy’s gift card.

The two are now in the running to be named one of the 10 national finalists out of 100 other state winners. Of those 10 finalists, two national winners will be selected and will be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship.

The national winner title will be announced on Decemeber 9 in New York City.

For more information about Wendy’s High School Heisman and to view all the state winners and national finalists, visit www.WendysHeisman.com.

