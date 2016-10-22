Addis man arrested after attempting to sell meth to undercover officer

An Addis man is behind bars after attempting to sell drugs to an undercover agent.

After being tipped off about suspected drug activity, narcotics agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.

An undercover narcotics agent met Chad Fonseca, 35, in a parking lot, where Fonseca attempted to sell over an ounce of methamphetamine to the undercover officer.

After being arrested, a loaded handgun was found in Fonseca’s waistband, along with a ninja star. Agents recovered over an ounce of methamphetamine at the location where Fonseca was arrested.

Fonseca was charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule II controlled substances, illegal carrying of a concealed weapons, along with other weapon and drug charges.

