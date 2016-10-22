Gameday traffic and parking plan set for Southern University's Homecoming

Southern University Police are urging fans to arrive early before kick-off for Saturday's homecoming football game to help with the ease of traffic flow.

The Jaguars face Arkansas-Pine Bluff at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Kick off is at 4 p.m. and culminates a week-long celebration on the Baton Rouge campus.

Campus Police have devised a traffic plan that includes contraflow into and out of the stadium as needed. Drivers who park in the paid or reserve lots must have their hangtags visible on the vehicles or risk being towed and/or ticketed.

Contraflow traffic will have all traffic head inbound on Harding Blvd. It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. SUPD says contraflow may begin earlier than designated if need be.



The areas on Isabel Herson Drive, near the Southern University Laboratory School, will be available for parking. General parking, which is $10, will only be made available on Saturday.

