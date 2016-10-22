Passenger killed after deadly crash in Tangiaphoa Parish

A 60-year-old Husser man is dead after a fatal vehicle crash on Friday evening.

The crash claimed the life of 68 year-old Keil Heinz Albers of Husser, LA.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police crash scene investigators determined the crash occurred as the driver was traveling westbound on LA 442 in a 1992 Mazda Miata.

The vehicle overturned after the driver overcorrected to the left side of the roadway, traveling down an embankment.

Despite being properly restrained, Albers, the front passenger, was severely injured in the crash.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Albers dead on the scene. The driver was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Presently, Troopers do not suspect speed or impairment to have been factors in this crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Troopers obtained voluntary blood samples from the driver. The samples will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, as is standard with crash fatalities.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind Louisiana motorists the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please speak to your loved ones about the importance of avoiding distractions, never driving impaired and always wearing a seatbelt.