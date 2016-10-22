25-year-old Baton Rouge man killed in fatal crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

25-year-old Baton Rouge man killed in fatal crash

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities report a 25-year-old man has died after a fatal car crash.

Tonquincia Davis of Baton Rouge died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash that occurred Friday evening around 5:00 p.m. on Sherwood St.

According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, the 29 year old driver of a 2012 Audi A7 struck Davis' 1999 Honda Accord after failing to yield at a stop sign.

Davis died at the scene. The driver of the Audi was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as being a factor in this crash.  This is an ongoing investigation by BRPD.

