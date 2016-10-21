Wanted: Two suspects held woman at gunpoint during home invasion

Police are investigating a reported home invasion robbery at an apartment complex located south of LSU's campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department the incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, October 20.

The victim called police and claims that two unknown black males went into her home and robbed her at gunpoint.

The suspects were able to get money and valuables from the victim. She told police that the men were wearing ski masks.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

