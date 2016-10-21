Church provides land for free to Livingston school system for temporary campus location

A Livingston church has provided four acres of land for free to the school system to serve as a temporary location for an elementary school that was forced to close due to flooding.

If you are on a mobile device, click the link to see a slideshow of flooding in Livingston Parish - http://bit.ly/2e8azym

The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church has provided the land on Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs to serve as a temporary location for Denham Springs Elementary. The agreement was approved Thursday, October 20 at the Livingston Parish School Board meeting.

"We’ve had to look outside the normal scope of how we do things in order to do what we’ve done,” Superintendent Rick Wentzel said. “We are very appreciative of Father Frank Uter and the congregation of Immaculate Conception for their cooperation and generosity.”

The temporary campus will be operational for the first day of the second semester, which begins on Jan. 6, 2017.

“On behalf of the Livingston Parish School System, we want to express our appreciation to the many public and private entities, including our local government officials, for going beyond normal expectations to assure that our students can return to a level of normalcy,” Wentzel said.

Temporary campuses are also being established for Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High School. Both temporary locations will be housed on school property next to Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High.

Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Freshman High will also reopen on Jan. 6, 2017.

“Without the cooperation of all involved, our goal of returning all our student to their own campus on the first day of the second semester would not have been possible,” Wentzel concluded.

