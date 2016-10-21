Woman arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, battery

A woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in robbing a man at gunpoint, kidnapping him, beating him, and then locking him in a closet.

According to the probable cause report, the incident happened on September 22 at roughly 3:30 p.m. The report claims that the suspect, 25-year-old Terrica Morgan, and an unidentified man set up the victim for the alleged robbery.

"The unidentified male produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim, demanding money and cell phone," reads the report. "In fear for his life, the victim removed his wallet that contained approximately $200 in it along with his cell phone and gave it to the [man]."

The victim claims that the duo then forced him to drive all three of them to a home located on S. 20th St. The victim says he was then forced to go inside the home and was locked in a bedroom closet.

"Once inside the closet, both [Morgan] and the unknown man began beating the victim using their fists, feet, the pistol, as well as other items inside the apartment," states the report. "After several minutes of beating, the victim was locked inside the closet and the suspects fled on foot to an unknown location."

The victim was able to escape the closet and then found a nearby police officer. The officer then helped the victim get to the hospital.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to investigate and later learned that Morgan lived at the location where the victim was taken and beaten.

Morgan was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated battery. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

