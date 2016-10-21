Calandro's celebrates 75th anniversary with block party benefiting food bank

A family-owned, neighborhood supermarket is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a block party that will serve to give back to the community that helped keep the doors of the business open.

Calandro's Supermarket opened its doors on the in 1941 at its current location at 4142 Government Street in Mid-City Baton Rouge.

"We are super excited to celebrate 75 years on the same corner in the middle of Baton Rouge's Mid-City," said Blaise Calandro III. "We have so many friends and relationships we've forged in and around Baton Rouge during that time, and we wanted to bring together all of those partners in the community, along with all of our incredible customers, to celebrate with us. One of those partners we reached out to was the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank."

Although much of Mid-City escaped serious damage from the historic flooding event that happened in August 2016, the Baton Rouge Food Bank did suffer major damage to its warehouse.

"Once we understood their need for help in restocking their recently flooded warehouse and offices, we knew that we had to use this opportunity and gathering to give back and help get them back on their feet," Calandro explained. "So please join us to celebrate, and consider bringing donations – non-perishable foods and monetary donations are both greatly appreciated – to help Restock the Food Bank at Calandro's 75th Anniversary Block Party!"

The block party/food drive will be held on Sunday, October 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. They will have over 50 food, drink, and spirit vendors; a silent auction featuring artwork, gift certificates, and food baskets; and live music from the local band the Anteeks.

The business has a second location on Perkins Road.

