LSU student publication moves from daily to weekly format to keep up with digital demand

Roughly a year ago LSU's student newspaper announced it was planning to drastically change its distribution. When the new year begins, the publication will ditch the word "daily" from its name.

In September 2015 the editor Fernanda Zamudio-Suarez for The Daily Reveille announced that the paper had fallen on hard times and was lacking in advertising dollars. On October 20, 2016, officials announced that the paper would move to a weekly format for its print edition beginning in January 2017.

“We understand the significance of this decision, especially considering the presence The Reveille has had on campus since its inception in 1887, and we are certain this shift is in the best interest of preserving the status and efficacy of the same paper that university students and alumni have read for more than a century,” the students wrote. “This reduction in print doesn’t mean we’ll fade as the University’s primary news source. In fact, we’re growing our services, widening our presence across campus and innovating the ways we tell you stories.”

The news is less grim than the worst case presented in 2015 as there were talks of cutting the hard copy entirely.

The student publication revamped its online publication, LSUNow.com, and is providing additional editorial content there. Carrie Grace Henderson serves as the editor-in-chief for the online service and she is optimistic about the future of the publication.

“As someone who started her Student Media career with The Daily Reveille, it’s heartbreaking. I learned so much from working on the daily paper,” Henderson said. “But I am excited that this decision will give us the opportunity to improve our digital product. I am hopeful that the Reveille’s ability to teach work ethic and reporting skills to new reporters will go unchanged within this new system.”

Manship School Dean Jerry Ceppos congratulated the student-media leaders on their plans.

“This is a bold new direction led by students,” Ceppos said. “This forward-thinking group understands that students get most of their news from the web – and understands that print revenues are declining sharply. The Manship School of Mass Communication is proud to stand with these student leaders as they develop new approaches to serving LSU readers.”

The Daily Reveille publishes 14,000 copies a day. That's 11,000 less than the largest produced student newspaper in the country at the University of Florida.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.