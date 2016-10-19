Wife issues desperate plea for information about missing man

An Ascension Parish family is desperately seeking information regarding a man who went missing on Monday, October 10.

“My heart is hurting deeper than it ever has even through the many and extreme ups and downs in this life,” writes Patti Goodrich in a Facebook post. “The deepness of this pain is unbearable. It is agony.”

Patti’s husband, Ray Goodrich IV, 34, left their family home that night and has not been seen or heard from since.

“My children need their daddy,” Patti continues. “His family needs him home! I ask that you continue to pray protection over him.”

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm that the search for Goodrich is ongoing. At this time, they have not determined whether or not foul play is suspected.

Goodrich was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue shirt and a purple LSU baseball cap. He was driving a grey, 2008 Toyota Highlander with license plate number VUA535.

“He may be in the car, and it may or may not have the correct license plate,” notes Patti. “Driver side brake light is out, as is the top brake light.”

If you know anything regarding Goodrich’s whereabouts, call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636, or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.