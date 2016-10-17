Frozen alligator carcass found during drug bust in Washington Parish

Two men in Washington Parish are behind bars after authorities discovered ten pounds of marijuana.

Hugh Jones, 43, and Lawrence Walls, 41, both of Angie, were arrested on drug charges after having a package containing multiple pounds of marijuana delivered to their residence.

Acting on a tip from a Postal Service Inspector, a Customs and Border Patrol canine unit alerted the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force of a package being delivered to a Mondy Road address likely containing marijuana.

On October 12, Drug Task Force detectives, along with a Postal Service Inspector, served a search warrant on the house, after the delivery.

During a search of the residence, detectives discovered the ten pound box of marijuana concealed inside the bedroom of one of the adult males, along with five firearms, three marijuana plants, drug paraphernalia and a frozen alligator carcass.

A Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agent was notified of the discovery of the frozen alligator carcass. The agent traveled to the scene and took custody of the alligator.

Sheriff Randy Seals says there is a concern with the increasing presence of guns when coming in contact with criminals.

He also states arrests like these are great examples of the working relationships the Sheriff’s Office has with other state and federal agencies. “We will continue to work closely with all of our fellow agencies in our mutual quest to identify criminals, arrest them and put them in jail,” Seals said.

Jones and Walls were both charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present. In addition, Walls was charged with 8 counts of failure to appear in court. Bond for Jones was set at $15,000, while Walls bond is $45,736.

The men could face further charges from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the illegal possession of the alligator carcass. Illegal possession of an alligator during a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine, and jail time up to 120 days, or both.

