Two men arrested after shooting altercation

Two men have been arrested after a shooting Friday morning in Donaldsonville.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have in custody, 32-year-old Marcus Walker and 19-year-old Jarrad Jones, both of Donaldsonville, on attempted murder charges.

On Friday, October 14, deputies responded to shots being fired in the area of Oak Street and West Third. According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, deputies found evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects were initially located.

After obtaining a description of the shooter, deputies found Walker behind the Mississippi River levee, where he was taken into custody.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that he and Jones were allegedly involved in an earlier shooting officers responded to earlier in the day. It is alleged that Jones fired at Walker, prompting Walker to retrieve a gun, locate Walker and fire at him.

Jones was later arrested after deputies located and attempted to stop him, to which he fled speeding in a vehicle, firing at the officers.

After losing control of the vehicle causing it to flip several times, Jones was removed and arrested by authorities.

Walker was subsequently charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of weapons.

Jones charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder on a police officer, illegal use of weapons and a hosts of other charges associated with his attempt to flee officers.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. Walker's bond was set at $575,000 and Jones's bond was set at $878,500.

