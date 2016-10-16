Halloween enthusiasts group to distribute costumes to children in need

A Baton Rouge based Halloween enthusiasts club is sponsoring costume giveaway for the upcoming holiday.

10/31 Consortium is partnering with the Big Buddy Program, ‘Ween Dream and Violet Lotus Studio to bring joy to the kids of our community this Halloween by providing FREE child sized Halloween costumes.

10/31 Consortium is a Baton Rouge, LA based non-profit organization for Halloween enthusiasts which hosts several Halloween-themed events throughout the year, raising funds for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. These events all lead up to the organization’s largest event, the Fifolet Halloween Festival, four days of Halloween themed events in Downtown Baton Rouge area

Since the inception of the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, the 10/31 Consortium has collected gently used and new Halloween costumes for donation to the children served by the Big Buddy Program. “Thanks to community support from schools like St. Aloysius and St. Jude, and our new friends at ‘Ween Dream in New Orleans, we exceeded our goal for Big Buddy and are excited to announce we have over 300 costumes to give out,” says 10/31 Consortium founder Kelley Criscoe Stein.

While the idea was initially to help those directly affected by the flood, the organizations are opening up the program to all families in need.

Those wishing to receive a costume should go to Violet Lotus Studio, located at 4213 Government Street in Baton Rouge, Saturday, October 22 between 9am and 2pm. Volunteers will be ready to help parents find the perfect costumes for their children.

Supplies are limited and demand is expected to exceed the number of available costumes. Distribution will be on a first come, first served basis. To find out more details about the costume giveaway, as well as, the 10/31 Consortium organization, visit their website at 1031Consortium.com

