Baton Rouge Deltas presents metro council candidates' forum

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming November 18, 2017 election.

A sorority alumni group will host a forum for candidates running for East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

The Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., along with the Louis A. Martinet Society and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBEL), will host the forum on Tuesday, October 18 at 6:30 p.m.

This forum will feature candidates from each Council District of East Baton Rouge Parish. The event is free and open to the public. Voters will have the ability to listen to viewpoints of the candidates on impacting issues.

The forum will be held at the Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae House, 926 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, located directly across from Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center, as know as the “mini dome.”

A moderator will pose questions to candidates relating to the critical issues important to the organization regarding the community of Baton Rouge, which include community policing, economic development in the North Baton Rouge Area, domestic violence and mental health awareness.

Questions from the audience will be allowed, if time permits. Seating is limited and is available until maximum capacity is reached. All candidates for the Metro Council have been invited to participate in this forum.

