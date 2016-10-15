Couple jailed after allegedly shooting into home with 11 people inside

Byron Dickerson, 24, and Wylet Washington, 39, were arrested after alledgely opening fire on house in Baker. Source: Baker Police Department

A couple in Baton Rouge was arrested after allegedly opening fire on a house in Baker. Bryon Dickerson, 24, and Wylet Washington, 39, both of Baton Rouge were arrested by the Baker Police Department on Friday, October 14 on attempted first degree murder charges.

According to Baker PD, multiple shots were fired out of a Pontiac G6 driving by into a house with 11 occupants, three of which were children below the age of 5 years old.

The victim told police that Dickerson, Washington, and another man had approached her front door to confront her. After a verbal altercation, the victim went to call police when she heard gunshots outside. Minutes later, the Pontiac drove past and opened fire on the house.

According the Washington’s statement to police, Dickerson cheated on her with the victim and she, along with the two men, went to the house to fight her. Upon arrival, Washington, who is currently pregnant, decided to not fight the victim after their verbal exchange and left the house.

As the trio left the house, Washington told police the man in the back seat stood through the sunroof and opened fire on the house.

Dickerson, in his statement to police, said he fired two warning shots into the air and fled once he noticed the victim was running towards his car.

The two were charged with 11 counts of attempted first degree murder and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

