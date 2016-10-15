RELATED STORIES: Murder of pregnant teacher Lyntell Washington

Robert Marks is accused of killing Lyntell Washington, 40, and dumping her body in Iberville Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2016. Court documents show Washington was seven months pregnant with Marks’ baby.

Washington was reported missing the morning of June 9 after her 3-year-old daughter was found in Baton Rouge alone near her vehicle, which had blood inside it.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.