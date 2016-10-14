Reporter: 9News This Morning



Birthplace: Born in Clinton, Iowa but grew up in Hoffman Estates, a northwest suburb of Chicago

Arrived in Baton Rouge: August 2016

Education: I graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and concentrations in Sociology and Latina/Latino studies

Big Stories Covered: Shooting death of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent, flooding in South Louisiana in August 2016

Community Involvement: Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity

Family Info: My parents immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea. They have worked incredibly hard their whole lives to give me opportunities they never had.

Hobbies: Snowboarding, traveling, crafting, hiking - I love spending time outdoors!

Favorite Quote: "Unless someone like you cares a whole lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

Email: lkoh@wafb.com

Follow Liz on Twitter @lizkohWAFB