Reporter: 9News This Morning
Birthplace: Born in Clinton, Iowa but grew up in Hoffman Estates, a northwest suburb of Chicago
Arrived in Baton Rouge: August 2016
Education: I graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and concentrations in Sociology and Latina/Latino studies
Big Stories Covered: Shooting death of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent, flooding in South Louisiana in August 2016
Community Involvement: Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity
Family Info: My parents immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea. They have worked incredibly hard their whole lives to give me opportunities they never had.
Hobbies: Snowboarding, traveling, crafting, hiking - I love spending time outdoors!
Favorite Quote: "Unless someone like you cares a whole lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." Dr. Seuss, The Lorax
Email: lkoh@wafb.com
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
