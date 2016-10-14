Disaster Recovery Resource Fair to help residents impacted by the flood

There will be a disaster recovery resource fair tomorrow, October 15. This resource fair is the latest effort of many to help resident impacted by the historic flood of Baton Rouge.

The Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Southern University Law Center, the State of Louisiana, the City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office, and others. The fair caters to homeowners and renters who were impacted by the flood.

The fair looks to be the one-stop shop for information and resources from a variety of federal, state, local , and not-for-profit agencies to help residents in the recovery efforts. Attendents will find information on the Shelter at Home program, flood insurance, foreclosure prevention, title issues and successions, disaster tax relief, loans, unemployment, housing counseling, and legal services.

The event is free and open to the public. American Sign Language interpreters as well as Spanish and Vietnamese language translators will also be available for those that may need these services. Similar events are being planned in Ascension and Livingston parishes in the near future.

The fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southern University Law Center, 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive in the A.A. Lenoir Hall, on Southern University’s campus. For more information, call (225) 389-5350.

