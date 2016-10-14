Wanted: Man accused of robbing auto parts store at gunpoint

A Baton Rouge man is wanted for allegedly robbing an auto parts store, then outrunning law enforcement during a high speed chase.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened at the Advanced Auto Parts Store on Hwy. 44 in Gonzales at roughly 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.

Investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old Derick Shelbia. They say Shelbia entered the store and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

Deputies say they later located Shelbia's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. They say the driver of the vehicle, assumed to be Shelbia, began speeding to try and get away from deputies.

Officers with the Gonzales Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped and officials say Shelbia got out of the vehicle and took off running.

K-9 officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called out to assist with the search. A helicopter was also used to search the area. However, they were unable to locate the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for Shelbia's arrest. His last known address is on Charles Street in Baton Rouge.

Officials say Shelbia has an extensive criminal history.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

