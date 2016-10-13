Police: 20-year-old man accidentally killed mother during argument

UPDATE: On October 18, 2016, Clay was released on bond. On March 7, 2017, District Attorney Hillar Moore filed a bill of information charging Clay with manslaughter rather than negligent homicide. Clay's next court appearance is set for August 28, 2017. The case is assigned to Judge Anthony Marabella.

ORIGINAL: A 20-year-old man is behind bars after police arrested him for the death of his mother.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at a home located in the 4100 block of E. Brookstown at roughly 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Dexter Clay Jr. administering first aid to his mother, Melissa Clay, 37.

Investigators learned that Dexter and his mother Melissa were involved in an argument. He claims his mother hit him, causing his gun to fall out of his pocket. When he picked it up, she allegedly hit him again, which caused the gun to go off.

Dexter Clay was arrested and charged with negligent homicide. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

