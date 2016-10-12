Suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting; State Police investigate

A man died after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy, according to officials.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

"We'll be working very closely with the sheriff's office, with Sheriff Ard," said Sgt. Jared Sandifer with State Police. "Our detectives will be also working with the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office to determine exactly what happened in this situation."

Troopers say the suspect, 31-year-old Blaine Justin Beason, was shot by a deputy around 11 a.m. Wednesday near a home on Springwood Drive near 4-H Club Road.

"Upon looking through the barn, the deputy climbed up into the second story loft," explained Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. "That is when he encountered Beason who was pointing a weapon at my deputy. My deputy, in defense, fired and fatally wounded Beason."

Deputies were searching for Beason after he was involved in another alleged gunfight with deputies that happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"This morning, a deputy attempted to a make a traffic stop not far from here. The driver of that vehicle fled, a pursuit ensued. He actually bailed out of that vehicle on foot and at that time shots were exchanged between the suspect and Livingston Parish deputies," Sandifer said.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say a deputy attempted to conduct the traffic stop after seeing a vehicle without a license plate. The car was traveling on Home Depot Drive in Denham Springs.

"The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle," explained Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. "Once emergency lights were activated, the driver of the SUV fled at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the SUV from Rushing Road onto 4-H Club Road where the driver came to an abrupt stop at the above intersection."

Ard said that the driver, later identified as Beason, pulled out a gun and shot at the deputy several times.

"My deputy returned fire, Ard noted. "The subject then fled west on Springwood Drive - on foot. The LPSO deputy was not injured and it is believed, at this point, the driver of the vehicle was not injured."

The deputy involved in the fatal shooting is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

"I am so thankful that not one - but two deputies – are safe and are able to return home to their families," Ard added. "Today, we had one suspect – with no respect for authority – attempt to kill those who choose to serve and protect. It’s tragic, really. Decisions made by one individual, at the end of the day, cost him his life. My thoughts and prayers are with the suspect’s family. I’m thankful that my deputies are uninjured. I’m thankful that no citizen was hurt in the process."

