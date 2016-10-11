Murdered woman found near roadway; car burned in neighboring tow - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Murdered woman found near roadway; car burned in neighboring town

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: Raycommedia Source: Raycommedia
LORANGER, LA (WAFB) -

A woman was found dead on the side of a road in Loranger. Deputies say she was murdered and her vehicle, which had been set on fire, was found in a neighboring town.  

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the body of 27-year-old Heather Cox was found shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Briarpatch Cemetery Road in Loranger.  

"Deputies responded...[to] reports that a vehicle may have struck a pedestrian and the victim's body was laying near the roadway, unresponsive," notes a press release. "Upon arrival, detectives determined that the female...was the victim of a homicide and not a pedestrian fatality."  

Cox was shot once in the upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.  

"Meanwhile, deputies responded to a separate incident of a vehicle on fire on Hwy. 1054 in Independence, LA," the report continued. "A 2006 Nissan Sentra was found completely burned in a grassy area right off the highway."  

Officials say they have not identified a suspect for this case.  

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.  

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly