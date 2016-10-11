Law enforcement wrangle cows set loose after crash

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/2ecavkk

Law enforcement were forced to wrangle cows that were running down a highway. They were set loose from a trailer that was involved in a crash.

The crash happened at roughly 10 a.m. Tuesday morning on Airline Highway near Sherwood Forest Blvd. A pickup truck hauling the cattle trailer was involved in the crash.

Officials say no humans were injured. The Louisiana State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

There were six cows in the trailer. Of those, five escaped. It took a little under two hours to collect the missing cows.

Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department assisted with wrangling the cows. A private citizen also assisted firefighters and was knocked down by a cow that charged at him.

“I have cows back home and was just trying to help out,” says Dale Futch, a resident of Winnsboro, La. “I was leaving the gas station and saw the cattle and I know how it is for them to get out, so I was trying to help. I was trying to rope the bull, but it didn’t work, so I got ran over.”

Thankfully Futch was not injured.

Other agencies, including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, assisted with herding the cattle.

