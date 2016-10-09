Expungement event seeks to give hope to those with prior criminal record

Getting a job when one has a criminal record can be incredibly challenging. However, there are legal options available for those with certain offenses.

An "Expungement Event" will be held in Plaquemine on November 12.

"An expungement is the process by which record of criminal conviction is destroyed or sealed from the state of federal repository," states a press release about the event. "When an expungement is granted, the person whose record is expunged may, for most purposes, treat the event as if it never occurred."

Expungement can remove from public record both arrests and convictions. Most misdemeanor offenses can qualify for an expungement.

“We wish to help individuals in need of advice on how to best move forward given their current set of circumstances,” states the release. “It is important to us because persons with prior records sometimes have a hard time of facing forward and grasping opportunities because of their history and lack of confidence.”

This particular expungement event is being hosted by RAX (Random Acts of Kindness) WorldWide, which is a nonprofit organization. It will take place at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, 24700 J. Gerald Berret Boulevard, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Click here for more information about the event.