Pointe Coupee High School to host rodeo

The Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism invites everyone to the Pointe Coupee Parish High School Rodeo October 28 - 30. The event, sponsored by the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA), will be held at the Pointe Coupee Multi-Use Center in New Roads.

According to Cindy Steib, over 400 entrants will compete for prizes such as buckles, gift certificates, and qualifying points. The rodeo will feature several types of events, such as bareback riding, calf roping, and the crowd favorite, bull riding.

Each night of competition will kick off at 6 p.m. with a Stick Horse Rodeo, which features little cowboys and cowgirls between the ages of 2 and 10, with Junior and High School competitions to follow.

Competitors include 14 members of the Pointe Coupee Parish High School Rodeo Association, which is made up of students from Pointe Coupee, East Baton Rouge, Lafourche, and East and West Feliciana Parishes.

The three-day event will close with a cowboy church service in the arena.

Steib says the event promises to be wholesome entertainment and will provide the opportunity to watch Junior and High School competitive rodeo athletes from the area, as well as others from around the state. For more information on tickets and event details, contact 225-718-2438.

