Woman arrested for attempting to cash a dead person's check

A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after trying to cash a deceased person’s check. On Friday, October 7, Claritha Snerling, 57, allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $2,000 with Business First Bank in Baton Rouge.

According to the bank, Snerling made a previous attempt to cash another check from the same account in August. The bank did not file a police report at the time, but did notify the family of the deceased account holder that a check was attempted to be cashed from that account. The family, in turn, cancelled the account.

According to police reports, Snerling said that she got the check out of her mailbox. When she attempted to cash the check, the bank noticed the account was flagged as ‘Stop Payment’ and contacted authorities.

Snerling was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted bank fraud, forgery, and attempted theft.

