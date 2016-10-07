State of Emergency lifted 4 years after formation of Bayou Corne sinkhole

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/2dAEv5Z

All evacuation orders due to a massive 34-acre sinkhole that formed four years ago have been lifted.

Officials state the State of Emergency in Bayou Corne has been lifted and the area has been given a "No Further Action by the Office of Conservation." They say the area has been deemed no longer at risk due to the sinkhole and gas associated with its creation.

Bayou Corne is located in Assumption Parish. Wednesday, August 3 marked the four-year anniversary of when the sinkhole formed.

The small community has dwindled to roughly a dozen residents over the last four years.

"Forgotten Bayou," a documentary chronicling the community that was "thrown into limbo," will premier at the New Orleans Film Festival on Tuesday, October 18.

Texas Brine said the cost of responding to the disaster has totaled more than $200 million.

"Over the course of the past four years, Texas Brine has worked closely with State and local officials to address the response priorities of ensuring dome stability, sinkhole containment, and gas venting. We are pleased that the State and local authorities announced on October 7, 2016, that these response priorities have been satisfied and that the sinkhole does not pose a risk to Bayou Corne. While response requirements have been met, litigation associated with the appearance of the sinkhole continues. The cause of this unprecedented event was not initially known, but based on information exposed during the litigation discovery process, Texas Brine now strongly believes that the sinkhole was not the result of its actions, but was the responsibility of others."

