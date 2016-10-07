Social media posts out woman for Medicaid fraud after neglecting patient

Christy Bridges, 39, has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to bill Medicaid for services she did not provide for at least two years.

Posts on social media ended up being key evidence in a case against a 39-year-old woman. She was arrested for allegedly conspiring to bill Medicaid for services she did not provide for at least two years.

According to investigators, Christy Bridges was a direct service worker and serviced patients enrolled in Medicaid’s New Opportunities Waiver program, which provides home and community-based support and services to people with disabilities. Reports say Bridges submitted falsified service documents from April 2014 until April 2015 for approximately 70 hours a week.

Investigators determined that some of the dates Bridges billed for services rendered were inconsistent with social media posts she made that were geotagged at the same time, showing Bridges out of town.

The investigation into this matter began when the New Orleans Police Department referred the case to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice in Baton Rouge.

In June 2015, one of Bridges’ patients, was found malnourished and neglected. The patient was diagnosed as developmentally disabled and was found significantly underweight and having decubitus ulcers around the patient’s body.

After examination it was determined that the patient experienced severe physical and medical neglect and would have been visible by any reasonable caregiver, according to reports. In turn, the patient's guardian was arrested by NOPD on charges of Exploitation and Cruelty to the Infirmed.

Upon the arrest of the patient’s guardian, it was revealed that the guardian instructed Bridges to stop coming to care for the patient, which, according to reports, Bridges complied.

From February 2015 until April 2015, Bridges had continue to bill Medicaid for services rendered, even after being told to stay caring for the patient.

On Thursday, October 6, Bridges was arrested and charged with two counts of Medicaid Fraud. She is being held on $3,000 bond.

