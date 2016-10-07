Armed robbers allegedly tie up woman in bathroom during home invasion

Two armed men tied a woman up and robbed her after they knocked on her door and asked for a gas can, deputies say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the alleged robbery happened at a home located in the 13000 block of North East Lane in Central. The victim called 911 at roughly 9:30 a.m.

The victim told deputies that two men knocked on her door and asked for the gas can. When she said she didn't have one, she claims they forced their way inside the home and tied her up in the bathroom.

The armed men reportedly stole money and two rifles.

The victim was not injured during the alleged robbery.

The first suspect is described as a black male with short hair and a small build. The second suspect is also a black male with short hair and a tattoo on his neck in the shape of a W.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

