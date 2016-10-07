Baton Rouge Toys'R'Us stores host local hiring events for part-time holiday job seekers

Toys"R"Us is hosting its first-ever National Hiring Day at stores and distribution centers nationwide on Monday, October 10.

The world’s leading toy dedicated toy retailer seeks part-time holiday helpers to ensure it gets every kid’s holiday list fulfilled. During these on-site hiring events, interested applicants will have the chance to learn what it’s like to work at Toys"R"Us during the holiday season and take part in on-the-spot job interviews.

Bringing a resume is recommended but not required.

The seasonal hiring push will help ensure that stores and distribution centers are fully staffed to meet customers’ needs and increased business demand throughout the holiday season.

The hiring day will be at all Toys"R"Us stores during regular hours on Monday, October 10. Those who can’t wait to get started can learn more and apply now at Toysrusinc.com/holidayjobs.

