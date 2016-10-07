Driver killed in wrong way crash on I-12 in Covington

A suspected impaired driver died after crashing his vehicle because he was driving the wrong way on I-12 in Covington.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. this morning, Louisiana State Police Troopers were dispatched to a fatal crash involving two vehicles, of which one was an 18-wheeler.

The crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Perry Nunez of Meraux.

The initial on-scene investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Nunez was driving a Buick Century eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-12. Nunez crashed head-on into a westbound a Freightliner, driven by 37-year-old Justin Flood of Kissimmee, FL.

Despite being properly restrained, Nunez sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead on-scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Presently, Troopers suspect impairment to have been a contributing factor in this crash. As usual with automobile fatalities, blood samples were obtained and will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Flood was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash. He submitted a voluntary breath sample, which showed no signs of alcohol. A passenger in Flood’s vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Lakeview Hospital.

