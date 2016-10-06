Fans sound off on decision to postpone LSU-Florida game

LSU fans were not happy after officials announced that Saturday's game against the Florida Gators was postponed indefinitely.

As Hurricane Matthew continues to churn toward the east coast of Florida, many have been waiting on the decision about the game all week, but what came Thursday left fans feeling cheated.

"Well I mean it's kinda disappointing that they're not having it because I was looking forward to sitting home and watching it with my family," said Haylee Eldridge.

"I'm aggravated and it's just frustrating," added Brandon Hebert. "We want to watch them play. I mean, we wait all year to see it and then it comes and then the game's canceled."

While many fans are concerned about the storm heading towards the Sunshine State, they say other alternatives could have been put in place to have the game go on.

"What's the hold up?" Hebert asked. "I mean we could play at a neutral site, we could play here. I just don't get it."

Fans say the hardest part about all this is knowing LSU did everything they could to try to have the Gators play the game at Tiger Stadium instead. They say hearing that adds insult to injury.

"The fact that they would provide everything for them that says a lot and I don't know why Florida wouldn't take that opportunity," said Eldridge.

After the Tigers crushed Mizzou 42-7 in their last game, LSU Alumni President Cliff Vannoy said maybe the Gators are nervous.

"We've got a powerful stadium and a powerful group of alumni and fans so we've got some great momentum and I think that may have had something to do with it," Vannoy added.

Whatever the reason, the Tigers and Gators will not meet on Saturday. While it remains unclear when they will play, some fans say it should be this weekend or not at all.

"If anything they should have to forfeit that game because we gave them everything we could to accommodate the situation," Hebert said.

The SEC announced it is working to reschedule the game; however, there is no word yet on when that may happen.

