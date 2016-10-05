Woman transported to hospital after car collides with train in Livingston Parish

Officials say the female driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital after her car was struck by a train.

The crash was reportedly shortly before 3 p.m. on Cain Market Road near Florida Blvd., which is located in Livingston Parish in the Satsuma area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

