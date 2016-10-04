Restraining order blocks age restriction for exotic dancers from taking effect

A new law that raised the age limit for exotic dancers in adult nightclubs is being challenged in federal court and a judge has issued a temporary restraining order that will prevent it from being enforced.

Three dancers have filed a lawsuit stating that it is unconstitutional for the state to require dancers to be over the age of 21 years old to work in a nightclub. Although the suit has not been heard yet, court records show that U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier issued the restraining order preventing enforcement by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol Tobacco Control.

“…the Court concludes that Plaintiffs have demonstrated a risk of irreparable injury at least in lost income and, furthermore, that there is minimal, if any, harm to the Defendant from a temporary stay of enforcement of Act No. 395,” states the order.

The new law was set to begin on October 1, 2016.

