Judge recuses herself after State Senator Troy Brown pleads 'not guilty'

A trial date has been scheduled for State Senator Troy Brown and the judge assigned to the case recused herself due to a conflict.

According to officials with the 23rd Judicial District, Senator Brown's lawyer represented him in court Tuesday, October 4 for an arraignment related to one of the domestic abuse charges that has been filed against him. He entered a plea of "not guilty."

During the proceedings, Judge Marilyn Lambert announced that she intends to recuse herself due to a conflict with the case. She did not, however, provide details regarding what the conflict is.

In this case, Brown is accused of biting his wife's arm during an argument at their home in Geismar. The incident happened in July 2016.

A trial date was scheduled for December 14, 2016.

On September 14, 2016, Brown pleaded “no contest” to a charge of simple battery. He was issued a 6-month sentence, which was suspended, and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

