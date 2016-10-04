Man arrested for shooting outside restaurant in St. Francisville

A man survived after he was shot twice outside a restaurant in St. Francisville. The man who allegedly pulled the trigger is behind bars, deputies say.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at roughly 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 2 at Route 66 Daiquiri and Seafood.

Officials say deputies were headed to the scene when they spotted a vehicle that matched the description provided by witnesses. They say the driver of that vehicle, Ricky D. Wells of McComb, Mississippi, matched the description of the suspect.

“We want to thank the public for helping with this case. Their accurate description of the person and vehicle helped us quickly apprehend the suspect. We’re praying for a speedy recovery for the victim,” said Sheriff J. Austin Daniel.

Investigators claim that a gun and drugs were tossed from the vehicle during the pursuit.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and he is expected to survive.

Officials did not provide a possible motive for this shooting.

Wells was booked in into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

