More than 13K applicants waiting on assistance from Shelter at Home program

Despite some criticism from recipients of the Shelter at Home program, over 20,000 people have applied to the first-of-its-kind program. With the application deadline looming, workers push forward at thousands of homes while tens of thousands wait for work to begin.

As of Monday, October 3, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, 20,199 people have applied for the Shelter at Home program. Of those applicants, work has been completed on 694 homes and 1,309 homes are waiting on final inspection. Workers are currently in the process of completing repairs at 4,920 homes, which leaves at least 13,276 homes are waiting for work to find out whether or not they will be approved.

The Shelter at Home program provides up to $15,000 per home in basic, repairs that will allow flood victims to remain in their home. The goal of the program is to provide basic repairs such as wooden counter-tops, privacy walls, electricity, and new doors. They are not designed to be permanent solutions, simply temporary fixes that can be ripped out when long-term options can be installed.

"Someone described it as camping out in your home basically while you’re waiting for those long-term repairs to be done," said Mike Steele, the spokesman for the GOHSEP.

The temporary nature of the repairs has prompted some criticism from recipients. Many expressed their frustrations on social media.

"We understand that we're not moving into a suite when they're done doing what they're doing, but it has to be done a heck of a lot better than what's being done," said Tony in a video that was posted on Facebook.

The deadline to apply to the Shelter at Home program is October 15. Click here for more information.

