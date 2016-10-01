Tennessee man arrested on child pornography email charges in Baton Rouge

Kevin Wright, 61, of Murfreesboro, TN was charged with pornography involving a juvenile by the Office of the Attorney General. (Source: EBRSO)

A Tennessee man has been arrested after being investigated for child pornography. Kevin Wright, 61, of Murfreesboro, TN was charged with pornography involving a juvenile by the Office of the Attorney General.

On August 25, Special Agent Randall C. Gohn Sr., with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, viewed files submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by AOL, the internet service provider. After reviewing the files, two separate emails were discovered that were sent containing several explicit photos of children engaging in sexual acts.

The AOL user who transmitted these images is reported to be “kwright554.” Another AOL user, “divinity.smith,” was the original recipient of the email from “kwright554.”

After obtaining a subpoena, responses from AT&T, the owner of the IP address used, and AOL, it was concluded that the same IP address associated with the username was indeed the same one that sent the files of the sexually exploited children.

Upon execution of a search warrant of the home of Wright’s mother-in-law in Baton Rouge, she confirmed that Wright was at her residence at the time of the email transmission. After researching the AOL email address “kwright554@aol.com,” it does appear that it is registered to Kevin Wright.

Wright was arrested Friday, September 30.

