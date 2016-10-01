Mother arrested for trying to have 'three-way' with 15-year-old daughter

A Baton Rouge mother was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department on the charge of indecent behavior with a minor, who is her 15-year-old daughter.

On September 27, BRPD opened an investigation on Mamie Harris, 39, for having allegedly approached her daughter to have a “three-way” with her and a male suspect.

According to police reports, Harris' daughter, the victim, was 14-years-old at the time when Harris first approached her and asked to have a three-way. Harris’ daughter told police that she told her mother and the male suspect “no,” to which Harris responded, “you know we need the money.”

Harris' daughter told authorities that she did not know what Harris meant. She did however acknowledge that there were several instances of Harris bringing men home and when they would leave, Harris would have money.

The victim said that there was another incident in which Harris and the same male suspect approached her in an indecent way. According to reports, Harris and the male suspect walked into the daughter’s bedroom without any clothes on, this time stating that she and the male suspect wanted to have sex in the victim’s bedroom. Harris' daughter then got up and left the residence, according to reports.

Harris has a prior arrest from 2013 for 2nd degree cruelty to juveniles for allegedly beating her child with a 2 x 4 board.

