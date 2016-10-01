Abita debuts Louisiana-exclusive beer ‘The Boot’

The Abita Brewing Company recently unveiled its latest release, The Boot, a beer specifically brewed for Louisianians that will only be available in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana original craft brewing company created the special edition beer as a way to show its appreciation for the people of the company’s home state. Over the last 30 years, Abita has used Louisiana culture to inspire its beers. The packaging exclaims that this craft beer is "Brewed in the Boot for the Boot."

Abita says The Boot is a single beer that can fit in at every occasion and is a brew for all types of beer drinkers. The Boot is a "session beer," so unlike heavier craft brews, it can be enjoyed over a full day of fun.

"'The Boot' is easy drinking, crisp, and smooth, with an interesting flavor that will please any type of drinker and will be your perfect go-to beer," said Abita brewmaster Mark Wilson.

"We have a lot of state pride, and we like to keep it local and hold on to some good things for ourselves," joked David Blossman, president and CEO of Abita. "But we know 'The Boot' will be a must-try for visitors to the State of Louisiana, so we’ll show some southern hospitality and share it while they’re here."

The Boot is brewed with white wheat, oats, and barley, hopped with Hallertau Blanc and fermented with German Kolsch yeast. The Boot hit Louisiana shelves Monday, October 3.

