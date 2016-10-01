Police investigate shooting at Assumption Parish nightclub

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early on the morning of Saturday, October 1 at a nightclub in Paincourtville.

Authorities say at approximately 2:10 a.m., they responded to a call about a shooting at Incline Sports Bar, located on Highway 308. Neighbors say they heard about 20 shots wake them up out of their sleep. According to police, when they arrived on the scene there were no shooting victims present, nor were there any shooting victims at nearby hospitals.

There are currently no suspects in this shooting. Officers hope to gain more information from security cameras at nearby businesses.

WAFB will continue to update you as the investigation develops.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with any information about this shooting to contact their office at 985-526-1627.

