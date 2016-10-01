The Walls Project presents Community Mural Paint Day

The Walls Project is continuing their efforts with the Neighborhood Reactivation Program today with Community Mural Paint Day.

The Walls Project is continuing their efforts with the Neighborhood Reactivation Program today with Community Mural Paint Day.

Due to the recent floods in Baton Rouge, individuals and partner organizations want to join together in neighborhood recovery efforts. The Walls Project Art and Design Center is an organization that gives muralists and the business community an interactive space to make their ideas a reality.

Today, The Walls Project will be at BREC's Kerr Warren Park Recreation Center at 4100 Geronimo St. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until Noon. All-ages and skill levels are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

The goal of The Walls Project is to make public art more prevalent in the Baton Rouge area, especially the business community. The organization wants to give children a creative and artistic outlet, especially during these flood recovery times.

RELATED: BR Walls Project to give children creative, artistic outlet

The Walls Project will also be organizing community cleanup and mural art events every Friday until Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2017.

Copyright WAFB 2016. All Rights Reserved.





