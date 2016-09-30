Two paramedics launch non-profit to help first responders with flood recovery

One group suffering after the flood is getting special attention now thanks to a small non-profit organization.

For the past 30 days, Jessica Geisler and Jennifer Crochet have been busy. The two have known each other for years working side-by-side

as paramedics. Now they are teaming up for a different cause to aid area first responders.

They started a non-profit organization called Line 2 Line and their mission is to provide shoes, bedding, cleaning supplies and any other items first responders need to recover after the flood.

"It’s mostly just a little box of what we call stuff but it's towels, it's small kitchen appliances, it's still cleaning supplies and they need that," Geisler said.

The pair has collected hundreds of donations and spend most of their day sorting through items and checking off requests. It’s a labor of love they say is worth it to help those who help so many.

"It is uncomfortable, extremely uncomfortable to be on the other end of that," Crochet added. "The thing I've heard over and over again is I'm not supposed to be on this side."

The job has also come with challenges. They say the hardest issues have been getting the word out about the group and finding a new storage area.

Their current location was loaned to them for a month but now they need somewhere else to go.

"We have until the end of the month's and all the stuff in here has to be packed up and we don't know where we're going just yet," Geisler said. "It was enough to get us started to get donations coming in to start a distribution and now we don't have anywhere."

While things have been tough, these women say their faith has kept them motivated.

"Anytime that we start to falter of we get discouraged somebody or something crosses our path and gives us another sign that we're on the right path or doing the right thing and it just keeps us pushing forward," Crochet said.

First responders that need help or residents who wish to donate items can contact the group through its website.

