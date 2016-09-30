FEMA Announces Federal Grants for Louisiana

FEMA announced today two federal grants for the State of Louisiana for the disaster relief.

The grants have a combined value of $128,516,850 and will provide the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) with the first portion of the Shelter At Home (SAH) Program and associated project management cost.

“With federal aid dollars beginning to flow into Louisiana, families are finally getting assurance that help is on the way,” said U.S. Senator for Louisiana Bill Cassidy. “This money will help families move out of temporary housing and back into their homes while they begin the process of rebuilding.”

The first award provides $94,505,400 in federal funding to GOHSEP for the first portion of the SAH Program. The current version of this project addresses the first group of registered citizens participating in the program, while a future version will address additional participants.

The second award provides $34,011,450 to GOHSEP for the management costs associated with the SAH Program. The program authorizes emergency temporary repairs and power restoration in single-family owner occupied residences to make those residences habitable enough to be used as a shelter.

Both grants represent FEMA’s 90 percent cost share obligation, with the State of Louisiana making up the remaining 10 percent of the project costs.