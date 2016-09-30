Man hit and killed while trying to cross highway in Iberville Parish

Authorities said a man was hit by a car as he tried to run across a Louisiana highway Friday morning.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Ervin Sparrow, 56, of Brusly.

Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 1148 west of LA 1 near Plaquemine around 7 a.m.

Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the investigation showed Sparrow stopped his Chevrolet Silverado on the eastbound lane of LA 1148 to adjust the equipment in the back of his truck.

He added Sparrow was walking back to his vehicle on the driver’s side and for unknown reasons, tried to run across the westbound lane as a car was passing by and was hit.

Authorities said Sparrow was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office. They added the driver of the car was properly restrained and was not injured.

According to investigators, impairment is not suspected to be a factor, but as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from both Sparrow and the driver of the car and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The driver of the car was not charged.

